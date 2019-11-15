De'Angelo Henderson: Could join 53-man roster
Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Henderson could be promoted to the Eagles' active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Darren Sproles (hip) is out for the season and Jordan Howard (shoulder) could be sidelined this weekend, leaving the Eagles searching for backfield depth. Henderson signed to Philadelphia's practice squad in mid-October after spending most of the offseason in Minnesota. Former-Eagle Jay Ajayi also has a workout with the team Friday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...