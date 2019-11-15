Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Henderson could be promoted to the Eagles' active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Darren Sproles (hip) is out for the season and Jordan Howard (shoulder) could be sidelined this weekend, leaving the Eagles searching for backfield depth. Henderson signed to Philadelphia's practice squad in mid-October after spending most of the offseason in Minnesota. Former-Eagle Jay Ajayi also has a workout with the team Friday.