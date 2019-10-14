The Eagles signed Henderson to the practice squad Monday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Henderson spent much of the offseason in Minnesota, but he ultimately didn't make the team's final roster. He now lands on the practice squad of an Eagles team which recently placed Corey Clement (shoulder) on injured reserve. If Henderson is able to show well on special teams, he could potentially be promoted to the active roster later in the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories