Vikings' De'Angelo Henderson: Back at practice Thursday
Henderson (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Henderson was held out of practice most of the week due to a sprained ankle. It's unclear if he returned in limited fashion or if he was a full go on Thursday.
