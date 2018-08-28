Henderson may be expendable due to the emergence of undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

After entering training camp with a shot to earn a role in what likely will be a backfield committee, Henderson now seems to be on the roster bubble ahead of Denver's final preseason game. He's gained 50 yards on 14 carries (3.6 YPC) and 44 yards on five catches this preseason, while Lindsay has 13 carries for 70 yards (5.4 YPC) and four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. The rookie mixed in with the first-team offense during Friday's preseason win over Washington, whereas Henderson didn't get any work until the third quarter. Even if he sticks around on the 53-man roster, Henderson isn't much of a threat to Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker.