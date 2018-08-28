Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Seems to be expendable
Henderson may be expendable due to the emergence of undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
After entering training camp with a shot to earn a role in what likely will be a backfield committee, Henderson now seems to be on the roster bubble ahead of Denver's final preseason game. He's gained 50 yards on 14 carries (3.6 YPC) and 44 yards on five catches this preseason, while Lindsay has 13 carries for 70 yards (5.4 YPC) and four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. The rookie mixed in with the first-team offense during Friday's preseason win over Washington, whereas Henderson didn't get any work until the third quarter. Even if he sticks around on the 53-man roster, Henderson isn't much of a threat to Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker.
More News
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Quiet in preseason opener•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Catches OC's eye•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Healthy for training camp•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Dealing with oblique strain•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Full participant at OTAs•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Suffers minor injuries in car accident•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...
-
Name brand busts to avoid on Draft Day
Heath Cummings highlights the players you should avoid on Draft Day. These busts won't live...