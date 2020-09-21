Lock (shoulder) is slated to miss at least two weeks before the Broncos evaluate his injury again, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lock suffered a rotator/labral issue in his right shoulder during Sunday's loss to the Steelers. It looks as though the second-year signal-caller's earliest opportunity to retake the field will come Week 5 versus New England, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Broncos expect to have Lock back before their Week 8 bye. In the meantime, Jeff Driskel will line up under center for Denver. Even when Lock does return to action, he'll be forced to operate without top wideout Courtland Sutton, who suffered season-ending ACL and MCL tears Week 2.