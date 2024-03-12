Lock and the Giants have reached agreement on a contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lock joins a quarterback room with Daniel Jones (knee), Tommy DeVito and Jacob Eason, after former Giant Tyrod Taylor reached an agreement with the Jets on Monday. It's a situation that strongly favors Lock for the No. 2 QB job, though the Giants may not be done making additions/subtractions to the group, with the upcoming NFL Draft offering potential to add a long-term replacement for Jones (who is rehabbing an ACL tear). Lock made four appearances for Seattle in 2023, including two starts, completing 48 of 76 passes (63.2) for 543 yards (7.1 YPA), three touchdowns and three interceptions. He never panned out as a starter in Denver after going in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but Lock at least looks like the part of a high-end backup after his moderately successful cameo with the Seahawks last year.