Lock's teammate Geno Smith (groin) will return to full practice participation Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Lock played reasonably well during Smith's two-week absence, but coach Pete Carroll already confirmed that Smith will return to the starting role once he's healthy. With Smith apparently now ready, Lock will be the backup quarterback this Sunday at Tennessee.
More News
-
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Leads team to come-from-behind win•
-
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Likely starting again Monday•
-
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Working with first-team offense pregame•
-
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Late turnovers doom upset bid•
-
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Getting spot start for Smith•
-
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Could be needed for spot start•