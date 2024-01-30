Lock completed 48 of 76 passes for 543 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions across four games in the 2023 season. He also rushed five times for 14 yards.

Lock started two games, finishing with a 1-1 record after a thrilling win over the Eagles in Week 15. The 27-year-old quarterback recorded 7.1 YPA while 10 of his 76 passes went for 20-plus yards. Lock certainly appears to be one of the top backups in the league, but his chances of being a starter in 2024 are slim, especially with a solid rookie quarterback class coming in. Nevertheless, he'll be a free agent in March and could seek a better chance to start elsewhere, as Geno Smith's contract all but guarantees he's the starter in Seattle to begin next season.