Seahawks GM John Schneider said Thursday that he wanted to re-sign Lock but wasn't able to because the Giants sold him on an opportunity to compete for a starting job, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Schneider revealed the interesting bit of information on The Wyman and Bob Show (710 Seattle Sports) shortly after trading for former Commanders QB Sam Howell. Reports suggest Lock signed with the Giants for backup money -- a one-year, $5 million contract, per ESPN -- but he may nonetheless have a chance to start with Daniel Jones (knee) coming off a disappointing season in which he averaged a career-worst 5.7 yards per pass attempt before suffering an ACL tear. Both quarterbacks are 2019 draft picks entering their age-27 campaigns, and while Jones has a full guarantee for his $36 million in compensation this year, the only guarantees thereafter are for injuries. Even if Jones ends up starting for most of the season, it could turn into a 2023 Russell Wilson situation where he's benched to avoid those injury guarantees and ensure the team can move on from him in the offseason. The various factors, including Jones' rehab from knee surgery, give Lock a good chance to play at some point this season, though things would get more complicated if the Giants bring in a rookie QB on Day 1 or 2 of the upcoming NFL Draft.