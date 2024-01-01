Dulcich, who is dealing with hamstring and foot injuries, is not expected to play in the Broncos' regular-season finale against the Raiders, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

The Broncos designated Dulcich to return from IR on Dec. 13, but he'll likely stay on the team's injured reserve list due to his multiple injuries. Head coach Sean Payton noted Monday, per Tommason, that the team's medical staff are "working hard" to get Dulcich the strength and conditioning training to get and remain healthy. The 2022 third-round pick out of UCLA has played just two games this season, and if he is indeed inactive for Week 18, will finish the year with three catches on four targets for 25 yards.