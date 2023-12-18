Coach Sean Payton said Monday that Dulcich missed Saturday's game at Detroit due to swelling and soreness in his foot, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.
Payton also said that he expects Dulcich to return to action at some point this season. Denver's injury reports over the week will give some indication of whether he might be available for Week 16.
