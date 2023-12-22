Dulcich (hamstring/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Dulcich has yet to be activated from injured reserve after being designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 13. The Broncos have 21 days from that date to add the tight end back to the active roster, and Dulcich would have to miss the remainder of the season if he isn't activated during that window. Denver's injury report lists both a hamstring and foot injury for Dulcich, but the latter is believed to be the primary problem hindering his availability at the moment after the former led to his placement on IR to begin with.