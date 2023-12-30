Dulcich (hamstring/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Dulcich remains on injured reserve. The second-year tight end hasn't played since Week 6 and has been limited to just two games this season, getting hurt in both of them. It's been a nightmarish start to Dulcich's career. He has three catches for 25 yards in 2023. Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull will continue to soak up Denver's tight end snaps.