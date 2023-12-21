Dulcich (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Denver designated Dulcich to return from injured reserve Dec. 13 after a hamstring injury resulted in him being placed on IR for the second time this season back in late October. The tight end appears to have mostly moved past the hamstring issue, but head coach Sean Payton said Dulcich is now dealing with swelling and soreness in his right foot. Despite yet another setback on the health front, Dulcich is still expected to play again this season, according to DiLalla.