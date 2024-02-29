Virgil is fully recovered from surgery to repair a torn meniscus suffered in the Broncos' second preseason game last year and which forced him to miss the 2023 campaign, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Virgil had to spend the entirety of last season on IR after a 2022 rookie campaign that saw him appear in nine games and record two catches on five targets for 75 yards, while also seeing work in the return game on special teams. According to Tomasson, the 25-year-old is eagerly awaiting spring drills in April, where he'll work to start carving out a regular role for himself in Denver.