Virgil was diagnosed with a torn meniscus that will require full meniscus surgery, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Virgil injured his knee on the final play of the first half during Denver's loss to San Francisco Saturday and will now a few months at the very least. The 25-year-old signed as an undrafted free agent last year and appeared in two games during the 2022 campaign, catching two of his five targets for 75 yards and a touchdown.