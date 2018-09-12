Heuerman hauled in his lone target, a gain of 15 yards, during Sunday's 27-24 win over Seattle.

The Broncos' tight end hierarchy has arguably been the team's least clear position battle. Sunday didn't clear things up too much. Heuerman logged starter-level snaps -- 60 in all -- to Jake Butt's 36, but it was Butt who was targeted four times to Heuerman's one. If Heuerman is getting more snaps, but fewer looks, is he really more valuable than Butt?

