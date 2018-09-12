Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Targeted once
Heuerman hauled in his lone target, a gain of 15 yards, during Sunday's 27-24 win over Seattle.
The Broncos' tight end hierarchy has arguably been the team's least clear position battle. Sunday didn't clear things up too much. Heuerman logged starter-level snaps -- 60 in all -- to Jake Butt's 36, but it was Butt who was targeted four times to Heuerman's one. If Heuerman is getting more snaps, but fewer looks, is he really more valuable than Butt?
More News
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: No longer nursing knee injury•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Practicing in pads•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Sitting out preseason opener•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Works with trainers during walkthrough•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Tops depth chart•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Close to return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...