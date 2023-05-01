The Broncos picked up Jeudy's fifth-year option for the 2024 season on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Denver now has Jeudy under contract for two more season, setting him up to carry a $12.98 million salary for the 2024 campaign. The 24-year-old fell short of of his first 1,000-yard season by just 28 yards last year, but a strong finish nonetheless allowed him to rack up a 67-972-6 receiving line through 15 appearances. The Broncos added rookie wideout Marvin Mims in the second round of April's draft, and Tim Patrick (knee) could play a significant role once fully recovered from his ACL tear, but picking up Jeudy's fifth-year option is a no-brainer for new head coach Sean Payton.