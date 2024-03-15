Jeudy and the Browns have agreed to a contract restructure to create more than $10 million in 2024 cap space, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The agreement presumably adds void years, given that Jeudy is scheduled to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and there's been no report of an extension since the Broncos traded him to the Browns. He'll likely be the No. 2 receiver in Cleveland, slotting in behind Amari Cooper and ahead of Elijah Moore. It's unclear how Jeudy's snaps will be divided between the perimeter and slot, as it could be argued that he and Moore both are at their best working inside.