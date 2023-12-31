Jeudy (illness) is slated to play in Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After missing Friday's practice due to an illness, Jeudy was listed as questionable for Week 17 action. With Courtland Sutton (concussion) ruled out on Friday, and Schefter reporting that Marvin Mims (hamstring) isn't likely to suit up Sunday, an active Jeudy would represent the top pass-catching option for new starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Ultimately, Jeudy's status will be clarified approximately 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.