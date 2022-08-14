Griffith (elbow) is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Griffith dislocated his elbow during Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys and will be sidelined for an extended period. It's possible he returns by Week 1, but Denver will likely need a contingency plan in case he doesn't return until the later end of the initial timetable. Griffith's absence is a big blow to Denver as he has operated as the team's first-string inside linebacker during much of training camp.
