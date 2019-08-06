Jewell was diagnosed with an oblique strain Tuesday, and doesn't have a definitive timeline for a return, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Jewell picked up the injury, but head coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday that the linebacker won't play in Thursday's preseason game in Seattle. It wasn't all bad news, however, as Fangio was quick to point out that he "thinks [Jewell] will be fine," and the injury is a "short-term thing." The 24-year-old is expected to start at one of the inside linebacker spots this season, but as long as he's out, Keishawn Bierria stands to take on increased reps.