The Panthers have agreed to terms with Jewell, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's a three-year, $22.75 million deal with $10 million guaranteed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. The 29-year-old spent each of his first six seasons with the Broncos, and 2023 marked his third with at least 100 tackles. In Carolina, Jewell links back up with DC Ejiro Evero after Evero was Denver's defensive coordinator in 2022. Jewell should know the defense.