Jewell was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Jaguars with a hamstring injury, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Jewell was a game-time decision this week with a leg injury, so this may be related. In his stead, expect Alexander Johnson and Corey Nelson to fill in at inside linebacker.

