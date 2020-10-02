Jewell picked up 10 tackles, two sacks and had a pass defensed during Thursday's 37-28 win over the Jets.

Facing a third-and-six at midfield, down by eight late in the third quarter -- Sam Darnold dropped back to try to spark the comeback, but was swallowed up by Jewell for a nine-yard loss. Jewell's 10 tackles were his most since Week 1 of last season and his two sacks represented a career high. Perhaps most impressive has been Jewell's play in coverage. Known mostly as an athletically-limited run-stuffer, Jewell had a pass defensed and made some solid plays in coverage. Jewell is playing more than most anticipated he would just a few weeks ago with the loss of coverage backer Mark Barron (hamstring). He's making the most of his opportunities. His 30 tackles through four games leads the team.