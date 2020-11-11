Simmons recorded five tackles, two passes defended and an interception during Sunday's 34-27 loss in Atlanta.

Matt Ryan was looking to put the game away early in the second half when he tossed a bomb downfield. Simmons, playing on the other half of the field saw it and ranged across field to come up with the interception -- his second in as many games. Simmons now has three picks on the year, good for fifth-best in the league. He should have an easier time Sunday against Las Vegas as both A.J. Bouye (concussion) and Bryce Callahan (ankle) are anticipated to return.