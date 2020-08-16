Hamler made the play of the day at Broncos practice Friday with a diving catch down the sideline, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Fans are entitled to excitement about what Hamler's electrifying 4.3 speed can do out of the slot in 2020. To be anything more than a decoy, however, Hamler is going to need to improve his catching technique after posting an abysmal 14% drop rate during his two seasons at Penn State. Wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni has extensive experience working with young receivers from his time as a collegiate coach and, though it's just one play, early reports out of practice are justifying fans' optimism.