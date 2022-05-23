Hamler (knee) is at Day 1 of Denver's OTAs, but he is not participating, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hamler tore his left ACL at the end of September last season, but there's been numerous reports that the 2020 second-round wideout is well ahead of schedule heading into the 2022 campaign. Regardless, the Broncos are likely to be extremely cautious with the Penn State product to avoid any potential setback. With Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick all ahead of him on the depth chart, Hamler faces an uphill battle to fantasy relevancy, but it remains to be seen how Denver's new QB Russell Wilson will divvy out targets. If healthy, the 22-year-old speedster could carve out a sizable role in the Broncos' new-look offense during the 2022 campaign.