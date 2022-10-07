Gordon rushed 15 times for 54 yards and secured all three targets for 49 yards during the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night.

Playing in his first game as the true lead back in the absence of Javonte Williams (knee), Gordon turned in a gutsy effort on the ground against one of the league's elite run defenses. He rounded out his relatively modest production nicely through the air, with his reception and receiving yardage tally checking in third on the night for the Broncos. Gordon also encouragingly remained free of turnovers after committing four fumbles and losing two over the first four games of the season, and he'll aim for even stronger production against his old Chargers squad in a Week 6 Monday night road showdown on Oct. 17.