Gordon rushed 23 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns and secured two of three targets for 11 yards in the Broncos' 37-28 win over the Jets on Thursday night.

Gordon had a good amount of experience repeatedly running into loaded fronts during his time with the Chargers, so the veteran running back was undeterred Thursday depite being consistently bottled up for the majority of the contest. However, Gordon broke through at just the right time, exploding for a 43-yard scamper down the left sideline and crossing the goal line with 1:48 remaining to snuff out any threat of a Jets comeback. The 27-year-old also had scored on a one-yard run late in the first half to cap off a nine-play, 75-yard drive. The performance marked Gordon's first 100-yard and multi-touchdown game in a Broncos uniform, and he'll look to follow it up with another strong effort in a Week 5 matchup against the Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 11, although backfield mate Phillip Lindsay (toe) will likely be back for that contest.