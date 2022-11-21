Gordon was waived by the Broncos on Monday.
Gordon has struggled with ball security all season, and his fumble by the goal line in the second quarter of Sunday's overtime loss to the Raiders was the last straw. Latavius Murray projects to take on the lead role in a Denver backfield that also includes Marlon Mack and Chase Edmonds (ankle). Despite his fumbling issues, Gordon could draw some interest on waivers given the 29-year-old running back's status as a four-time 900-yard rusher.
