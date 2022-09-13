Gordon rushed 12 times for 58 yards, caught both of his targets for 14 yards and lost a fumble in Monday's 17-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Gordon got the call on 4th-and-goal from Seattle's one-yard line but was stopped short and had the ball pop loose for a fumble. Javonte Williams then fumbled at the four-yard line on Denver's next possession, so neither running back asserted himself as the clear top option in the red zone. A game plan heavy on runs and short passes allowed both Gordon and Williams (108 scrimmage yards on seven carries and 11 catches) to get plenty of touches, and Gordon should remain heavily involved in Week 2 against Houston.