Denver designated Boone (ankle) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Boone, who has resided on IR since Week 8, is now eligible to practice with the team and will have a 21-day period to be added to the active roster. He's totaled 21 touches for 143 yards across seven appearances this season, but when available, he could see an increased workload in Denver's new-look running back room, which currently features Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack. Boone's status for Sunday's game in Baltimore remains unclear, but more information on his availability should surface later in the week.