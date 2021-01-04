Fant said Monday that he never got '100 percent' healthy in 2020 after injuring his ankle against the Jets in Week 4, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Fant only officially missed one game due to his ankle injury, but as evidenced by the fact that he was never able to surpass the 81 receiving yards he logged Week 1, it appears that the 23-year-old tight end never got back to full form. Still, Fant's 62 catches (93 targets) for 673 yards and three scores through 15 games paint the picture of a successful sophomore campaign, especially considering the context of Denver's offensive woes and how slowly young tight ends usually develop. Given that Fant managed to avoid the Broncos' injury report entirely to close out the year, there's no reason to be concerned that his ankle issue will linger into offseason workouts.