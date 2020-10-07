Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Fant (ankle) is a "long shot" to suit up in New England on Sunday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Fangio noted that Fant hasn't yet been officially ruled out for Week 5, but it looks as though the starting tight end would have to make exceedingly quick progress in practice for any chance at suiting up. Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that the second-year tight end will be considered week-to-week going forward. Rookie fourth-round pick Albert Okwuegbunam hasn't yet been active this season, but he could get a shot to make his NFL debut versus the Patriots if Fant is indeed unable to go.