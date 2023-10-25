Locke is expected to start at safety the next two game while Kareem Jackson (suspension) is sidelined, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Locke has suited up for the Broncos' three previous games, but never surpassed more than 23 percent of the defensive snaps. The 23 percent of snaps came in Denver's 19-17 win over the Packers in Week 7 after Jackson was disqualified from the game. Locke recorded three tackles (one solo) in the contest. Look for him to see a regular starting workload against the Chiefs and Bills over the next two games.