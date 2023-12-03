Surtain (knee) has returned to Sunday's game against the Texans, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Surtain had trouble walking off the field and made a trip to the blue medical tent before testing his knee on the sidelines. Ultimately, the Alabama product felt he could return to the game and has done so, which is good news for the Broncos secondary.
