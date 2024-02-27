Surtain is expected to have his fifth-year option exercised by the Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Surtain had another individually successful campaign in 2023, recording a career-high 69 tackles, albeit while notching a career-low, one interception. However, the Alabama product remains one of the better corners in the league, so having his option picked up, and keeping him in Denver for at least two more seasons, makes sense.