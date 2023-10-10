Surtain recorded five tackles (four solo), one interception and one pass defended in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jets.

Surtain's interception Sunday was his first of the 2023 campaign, and his five total tackles in the contest matched his season-high through five games. The 23-year-old cornerback has proven to be an excellent corner in the league with the ability to make big plays on defense. With a solid start to the season under his belt, Surtain and the Broncos defense will face a big test in Week 6 when the Broncos visit the Chiefs.