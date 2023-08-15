Surtain (undisclosed) practiced in pads with the team Tuesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Surtain only did individual drills Monday and was able to make a quick recovery from whatever was keeping him away from being a full participant. The 23-year-old's return to full health is certainly good news for the Broncos' defense.
