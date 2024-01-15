Surtain made 69 tackles (59 solo) to go with 12 passes defended and one interception while playing in all 17 games across the 2023 season.

Surtain's 69 total tackles were a career-high for the third-year cornerback. In addition, he led the team in passes defended for the second straight season. Surtain has proven to be one of the league's best defensive backs, and he'll enter the final year of his rookie contract next season in Denver before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025. The 23-year-old will look ahead to 2024 in the hopes to continue the impressive start to his young career as a difference maker in Denver.