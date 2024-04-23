The Broncos picked up the fifth-year option on Surtain's rookie contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The ninth overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Surtain so far has met expectations in his three-year career, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances the last two seasons and even first-team All-Pro honors in his second campaign. Overall, he has seven interceptions among 36 pass defenses in 50 regular-season contests while averaging 63.6 tackles per 17 games played, making him a respectable option in IDP formats. With Tuesday's transaction, Surtain now is locked in in Denver through the 2025 season.