Surtain suffered a knee injury Sunday against the Texans and is questionable to return, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The cornerback had some trouble walking off the field, entered the blue medical tent on the sideline and then tested his knee in the bench area, per Troy Renck of Denver 7 News and Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. Surtain did not record a stat before exiting. Damarri Mathis has replaced him.