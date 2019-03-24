Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Expected to sit out minicamp
Coach Vic Fangio said Lindsay (wrist) is unlikely to participate in the beginning of OTAs, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
The Broncos have a bonus minicamp the week after the 2019 NFL Draft, and Lindsay will likely be watching from the sidelines. It's unclear if Lindsay will be able to participate in any part of the offseason program, but there doesn't seem to be concern about his availability for training camp. This injury shouldn't affect his fantasy stock anyway considering his condition is a wrist issue instead of a lower body.
