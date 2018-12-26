Lindsay will likely require 3-to-4 months of recovery time upon undergoing right wrist surgery, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Meanwhile, coach Vance Joseph relayed Wednesday that Lindsay will "most likely" be placed on injured reserve so that the Broncos can add another player to their active roster in advance of a Week 17 matchup with the Chargers. With Lindsay out, the Broncos will rely on Royce Freeman to see most of the action on early downs, while Devontae Booker perhaps takes on an enhanced role as a change-of-pace option. The estimated timeline for Lindsay's recovery puts him on track to be healthy in time for training camp next season, at which point he'll look to re-establish his status as Denver's lead back.