Coach Vic Fangio relayed after practice Thursday that Lindsay (wrist) doesn't have any limitations, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Per the report, Fangio liked what he saw from Lindsay on the first day of Broncos training camp. Given that the running back is bouncing back from a wrist injury, there's no concern regarding the wheels that propelled him (as a rookie) to 192 carries for 1,037 yards and nine TDs to go along with 35 catches for 241 yards and a receiving score in 2018. It's been noted that Lindsay may be eased into practices as training camp proceeds, but barring any setbacks, Denver's top back should be well past last year's season-ending issue by the time the team starts playing games.

