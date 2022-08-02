Darby has been practicing without limitations, recording the first interception of training camp, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports.

Darby finished the 2021 campaign on IR after injuring his shoulder in Week 16. The veteran cornerback subsequently observed from the sidelines during OTAs this offseason. Darby has not recorded an interception since 2019 as a member of the Eagles' secondary. The 28-year-old could be busy this year if opposing quarterbacks shy away from throwing in the direction of second-year star Patrick Surtain. If this is the case, Darby will have the opportunity to get back on track this season for what should be a strong defensive unit.