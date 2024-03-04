Denver announced Monday that Wilson has been informed he will be released by the team after the NFL's new league year begins March 13.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wilson's release will save the Broncos an extra $37 million in guaranteed money, while Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com notes that the team will still need to endure an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap over the next two years. Those financial ramifications highlight the extent to which Wilson's two-year stint in Denver was characterized by disappointment. The veteran ended the 2023 campaign with 297 completions on 447 pass attempts for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 15 games, numbers which may have seemed merely mediocre were it not for his sizable salary compensation, and the valuable draft picks the Broncos parted ways with for his acquisition from Seattle. When free agency officially begins, Wilson will get a chance to search for a fresh start elsewhere, while coach Sean Payton and Denver will once again have to start anew at the quarterback position.