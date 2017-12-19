Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Expected to reclaim starting role
Barrett is expected to start at strong-side linebacker during the Broncos' final two games of the season, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
With Shane Ray requiring his third surgery on his left wrist in less than four months and landing on injured reserve for the second time this season, Barrett is first in line to fill the edge-rushing void. Prior to Ray's return from his first IR stint in Week 8, Barrett had thrived in a starting role, accruing 19 tackles (15 sacks) and three sacks in seven contests. He'll draw a favorable matchup right away Sunday against a banged-up Redskins offensive line that could be missing star left tackle Trent Williams (knee).
More News
-
Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Picks up sack in loss•
-
Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Records second sack of sesaon•
-
Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Not present on injury report•
-
Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Could open season with six starts•
-
Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Might be ready for Week 1•
-
Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Expected to return in September•
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...