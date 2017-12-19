Barrett is expected to start at strong-side linebacker during the Broncos' final two games of the season, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

With Shane Ray requiring his third surgery on his left wrist in less than four months and landing on injured reserve for the second time this season, Barrett is first in line to fill the edge-rushing void. Prior to Ray's return from his first IR stint in Week 8, Barrett had thrived in a starting role, accruing 19 tackles (15 sacks) and three sacks in seven contests. He'll draw a favorable matchup right away Sunday against a banged-up Redskins offensive line that could be missing star left tackle Trent Williams (knee).