Barrett suffered a hip flexor during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Steelers and will miss 3-to-4 weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Barrett underwent an MRI Monday, revealing the extent of his hip injury. The 26-year-old rotational linebacker's absence is a blow to Denver's 3-4 defense, but it's good news that he's expected to return later this season. Shane Ray could be in line for a larger defensive workload as long as Barrett remains sidelined.